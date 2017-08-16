Obituary of Christine Marie Sloan-Fietz
August 16, 2017
Christine Marie Sloan-Fietz, died on August 9, 2017. She was 46. Born in Oakland, California on May 17, 1971 she lived the majority of her life in Grass Valley / Nevada County. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 19 at Grass Valley United Methodist Church. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
