Obituary of Christine L. Ayer

On Monday, August 27, 2017, Christine L. Ayer passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Her husband of 37 years, Randy Ayer, said goodbye to her early that morning and helped her back to bed before he left for work. She was blessed to have her children and grandchildren living close and visiting often during the past year.

Christine was born in San Francisco in 1952 and grew up in the Bay Area, until she moved north for her career with Pacific Bell. Working, traveling and adventuring, she eventually settled by herself in Grass Valley. It was in Grass Valley that she met Randy one night when he offered to buy her a drink and finally grew the courage to ask her to dance. Christine loved dancing and she loved Randy's grey-blue eyes and his beard. They were married before the end of the year and had two children. Throughout their marriage, Randy would occasionally surprise Christine by asking her to dance with him.

Christine was a loving daughter, devoted wife, amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, neighbor and friend. She was the best cook and loved to share her family recipes and traditions with anyone who wanted to take the time to learn. Christine loved to read and often had multiple books at her bedside. She will be remembered by her family and friends for opening her heart and home to bring people together on any occasion over food and drink.

Christine was a strong and sensitive woman who quietly supported her family and friends through struggles and successes alike. She worked hard to instill in her family a love for adventure, curiosity, acceptance and passion for life. In fact, she and her husband had just returned from their motorcycle ride to Sturgis and back for their fourth and final round-trip ride together. Throughout their marriage, Christine loved taking rides with Randy, from motorcycle rides down well-traveled windy roads, to steeply graded haul roads from Randy's logging adventures.

Christine is survived by her husband Randy; daughter Casey; son Jesse (Amy); grandchildren Evangeline, Kira, Summer and Marcus; brother Robert; sisters Laura and Adele; nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbors and friends.

Memorial service will be held in honor of her life on the day that would have been her 65th birthday, September 23, 2017.