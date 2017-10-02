Obituary of Christine Ann Castiglioni

California native and Penn Valley resident Christine Castiglioni passed away September 19, 2017 after a short illness. At the time of her passing, she was at home surrounded by loving family members and her closest friend. She was 72.

Christine was born in San Francisco to Louis and Bernice Castiglioni. She grew up in Redwood City and graduated from Woodside High School. Christine worked for Transamerica Title Company in San Francisco, Coldwell Banker Real Estate in Nevada City and retired in 2013 from the Nevada County Sheriff's Department as an office administrator.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her older sister, brother-in-law and niece. Her dearly beloved pet dog Bridget preceded her in death.

No local service is planned. Christine will be laid to rest in the spring of 2018 in the mausoleum of the Italian cemetery in Colma, CA. Contributions in her name to the American Cancer Society are greatly appreciated.