Obituary of Christina Arthur Simpson

Christina Arthur Simpson passed away peacefully at Atria Senior Living in Grass Valley, CA Sept. 14, 2017. She was 95. Christina was born May 25, 1922 to Helen and Edward Marvin in Montour Falls, New York.

After marrying Harry Arthur in 1939, she raised their four children while simultaneously having successful careers in cosmetology and real estate in Canisteo, New York. Chris was also Matron of the Eastern Stars, President of the Women's Professional Business Association, and President of the New York State Hair Designers Guild. Chris had a radio show that aired five days a week in Hornell, NY. Chris and Harry also owned and operated a museum that displayed Iroquois Indian artifacts.

In 1987, Chris moved to Napa, CA where she married Robert Simpson. As a member of the St Helena art club, Chris took various watercolor classes and produced many beautiful paintings. She also took up golf and became a frequent player among Napa's various courses. After moving to Lake Wildwood in 2000, she joined the art club, and continued with her love of watercolor painting. Christina was known for her loving heart, charm, humor, easy going personality and her generous nature and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children – Fran and Don Ricketts of Lake Wildwood, CA; Stan and Barbara Arthur of Canisteo, NY; Christina Jeanne Arthur of Sylvania, OH; Jim and Sue Arthur of Bath, NY; seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, one great aunt Inge Morley of Rochester, NY; several nieces and nephews and her dear friend Joe Stein of Lake Wildwood, CA.

There will be a memorial service in New York at a future date. Christina will be buried beside her first husband in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo, NY. Donations may be made in Christina's memory to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of the Foothills.