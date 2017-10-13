Obituary of Christa Leigh Bushee’

Christa Leigh Bushee' passed away from cancer in Eureka, CA on Oct 6, 2017. Christa was born in Los Angeles to Allen and Betty Bushee' on Sept 15, 1970. Christa graduated from Nevada Union in 1988. She moved first to Oakland/Berkeley where she met David, then ventured first to Santa Cruz and finally ending up in McKinleyville, CA.

Christa went to Heartwood Institute, where she graduated with a degree in massage therapy, and then to Humboldt State for a degree in social economics. Christa and David then opened a drive-through organic coffee shop, where they met some great friends along the way. Both Christa and David were huge fans of the Grateful Dead. Christa was a lover of nature and her animals, especially her small dog Bruno, who was her shadow.

Christa leaves behind the love of her life for 25 years, David Sparrow; her father Allen Bushee' and step mother Melanie Bushee' of Grass Valley, CA; step brothers Kevin Hudson of Nevada City and Brian Hudson of Roseville, CA; as well as many friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother Betty in 1994.

There will be a celebration of life with all her friends in the near future.