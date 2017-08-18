Obituary of Cheryl K. Riendeau

Cheryl K. Riendeau passed away on July 2, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. She was 71.

Cheryl was born on October 1, 1945 to Arthur and Florence O'Neal. She grew up in Dayton, Ohio and moved to Southern California when she was a teenager. There she met and married her husband of 52 years, Paul Riendeau, in 1963. Together they raised three children. Cheryl and Paul moved to Northern California with her parents in 1981. Locally, she owned several businesses, including Sweet Creations Candies, Happy Family Thrift and GSPCC in Colfax. Cheryl was actively involved in supporting local charities. She spent many years volunteering and raising money for different nonprofits. She was a strong advocate for medical marijuana and believed in its healing abilities. Above all, she enjoyed gambling and spending time with her family.

Cheryl is survived by her husband Paul; three daughters Carrie, Jennifer and Nicole; and 9 grandchildren.

Though Cheryl only had three biological children, she was a mother to all. She was loved by a large extended family of friends and relatives that all called her "mom."

Please join us for a celebration of life that will be held at 11 a.m., on August 26, in the reception hall at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City, CA.