Obituary of Cheryl Clelland

Cheryl Clelland passed away October 14, 2017 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was 68. Cheryl was born on August 30, 1949 in Buffalo, NY and moved to Azusa, CA with her parents as a young girl. She graduated from Azusa High School and worked for the City of Riverside in Southern California where she met and married Richard Clelland. They retired together in 2002 and moved to Nevada City.

Chery was a member of the Roamin Angels Car Club where she enjoyed the various activities of the club. Cheryl loved small animals and volunteered at Animal Save in Grass Valley.

She made many friends in life and she will be missed by all who knew her.

Cheryl is survived by her husband Richard Clelland of Nevada City. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Adeline Tresselt. Memorial contributions may be to Animal Save in Grass Valley. Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.