Obituary of Charles (Chuck) R. Vaughn Sr. | TheUnion.com

Charles (Chuck) R. Vaughn Sr. died surrounded by family and friends on March 31, 2017. He passed away from complications of frontal lobe dementia.

Chuck was born on November 9, 1942.

Chuck was also proud of his career as a CHP officer of 30 years, 26½ of them in the Gold Run office.

Chuck leaves behind the love of his life, Barbara Miller Vaughn; his sister Shirley Vaughn Tellam; and six adult children, Charles R Vaughn Jr., Tanya Vaughn Steele, Denise Dobbins Jackson, Cristy Dobbins Harper, Sarah Miller Just and Carrie Miller Sirocka.

He is preceded in death by many of his beloved family.

Chuck waited many years to be the proud papa of eight grandkids that will miss him very much.

The family would like to thank Oakwood Village Memory Care for the wonderful care that Chuck got. Tears at the end showed how much they cared! Thank you.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., April 6, at Twin Cities Church, 11726 Rough & Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver.