Obituary of Carolyn Stover | TheUnion.com

Carolyn Stover, beloved teacher at Wild Duckies Preschool and mother, passed on May 17, 2017. She was 82.

She is survived by her sister Ardys; children Michael, Casey, Timothy, Jennifer and Christopher; adopted children Nicole and Deborah; twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial will be held at 5:30 p.m., on July 28, 2017, at Chicago Park School. Donations to the Carolyn Stover Scholarship Fund for Wild Duckies students are welcome.