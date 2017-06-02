Obituary of Carolyn Stover | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Carolyn Stover
June 2, 2017
Carolyn Stover, beloved teacher at Wild Duckies Preschool and mother, passed on May 17, 2017. She was 82.
She is survived by her sister Ardys; children Michael, Casey, Timothy, Jennifer and Christopher; adopted children Nicole and Deborah; twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at 5:30 p.m., on July 28, 2017, at Chicago Park School. Donations to the Carolyn Stover Scholarship Fund for Wild Duckies students are welcome.
