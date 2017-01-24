Obituary of Carole Jones | TheUnion.com

Carole Jones passed away on Jan. 16, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 63.

She was born Dec. 16, 1953 in Mt. Shasta, CA.

Carole is survived by her mother Joyce Salcedo of Grass Valley; daughters Amber Moran of Reno, Lindsey Lanskey of Grass Valley; son John Jones of Grass Valley, sister Debra Gill of Penn Valley; brother Gary Salcedo of Grass Valley, daughter-in-law Sierra Soleta of South Lake Tahoe, five grandchildren, as well as nieces Cammie Manning and Jayme Brock.

She was preceded in death by son Benjamin Soleta.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.