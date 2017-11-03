Obituary of Carol Rae Reisenauer

Carol Rae Reisenauer passed away on October 24, 2017 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. She leaves behind her loving family and many friends.

Carol was born on June 16, 1942 in Southern California to Lawrence and Cecelia Westerfield. She moved to Grass Valley with her family in 1976.

Carol retired from AAA in 1997, where she worked for over 20 years as a claims adjuster. Upon retirement, Carol had the time to enjoy her passions. She was a previous member of the Nevada County Craft Guild and an active member of the Red Hat Society. She also loved to travel with her husband, Leroy. They would often drive to their favorite places, including the Oregon Coast. Together they visited all 50 states.

Carol is survived by her husband, Leroy Reisenauer, a long time employee at CDF. She is also survived by and will be missed by her children Randy (Maureen) Martling, Wendy Martling, Casey (Amy) Martling, and Carla Reisenauer; five grandchildren, Kayla, Taylor, Ron, Laura and Amelia; two loving great grandchildren Mya and Chad; sister Vala Banks and nephew Tim Banks and family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol's name to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Hematology Group.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.