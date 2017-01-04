Obituary of Carol Ann Wood | TheUnion.com

Carol Ann Wood

Carol left this world peacefully on Dec. 26, 2016 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was 76.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church. Pastor Kent Schaaf will officiate.

Carol was born Aug. 30, 1940 in Berkeley, California to Roland and Dorothy Nord. She attended El Cerrito High School. Carol married William Wood on Sept. 9, 1957 in Carson City, Nevada.

Carol enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, serving in her church, reading, traveling, doing crossword puzzles and entertaining friends. A special place for Carol was Lake Almanor, California. She spent many years vacationing there with family and friends and it was full of fond and cherished memories.

She is survived by her three children; son, Blaine Wood of Walnut Creek; daughters, Dawn (Vern) Erickson of Cameron Park, Wendy (Dale) Tetzloff of San Ramon; grandchildren Eric and Kevin Chamberlain of Cameron Park, Travis (Kristi) Anderson of Brentwood and Kelsey Tetzloff of Walnut Creek.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband William; and her parents, Roland and Dorothy Nord.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mercy Hospice of Sacramento, Hospice of the Foothills or The American Lung Cancer Society.