Obituary of Carmen M. Brocke

In the early morning of October 9, 2017, Carmen Monserrat Brocke entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at her home in Rough and Ready. She was 82.

The rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., on Thursday, October 12, at St. Patrick's Church, Grass Valley. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the church at noon, Friday, October 13, with interment following, and a reception in the parish hall.

Carmen was born on December 25, 1934 in New York City to Jose and Victoria Mares. She lived in Veracruz, Mexico with her family from 1939 to 1941. Carmen developed her lifelong talent for singing and dancing when she learned ballet folklorico at the Centro Mexicano in New York. She graduated from Cathedral High School, NYC. Later she taught dancing at Arthur Murray Dance Studio.

Carmen married Edgar Brocke in L.A. on December 26, 1959. Together they raised seven children. After moving to Grass Valley in 1976, Carmen became an instructional assistant at Seven Hills and NUHS. She earned a degree in E.C.E. from Sierra College in 1989. She worked at Mount St. Mary's Preschool, and was a Latino Family Advocate at the Children & Families First Commission.

Carmen's life was motivated by her love for God and family. A member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, she served as a catechism teacher and choir member, was active with the Catholic Ladies, the Franciscans and as a counselor at Living Well. She was also a member of the Banner Grange.

Carmen is survived by her children and their spouses, Lynette (Robert) Padilla, Carmen (Don) Robinson, Maria Brocke, Robert (Terrie) Brocke, Miryam (Scott) McKinzie, Edgar (Stephanie) Brocke, Mark (Channelle) Brocke; 12 grandchildren: Anthony, Kevin, Lydia, Victoria, Lauren, Brittney, Andrew, Nathan, Hannah, Julianne, Christina and Danielle; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Victoria Theisen, of Anoka, MN, Teresa Klein, of Prewitt, NM, brother Jose Mares and his wife Carol, of Oceanside, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 49 years, Edgar Brocke.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Living Well Medical Clinic. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.