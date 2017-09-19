Obituary of Carl Plaza

Carl Plaza passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 12, 2017. He was 83.

Per his request, there will be no services.

Carl was born on June 25, 1934 in Hanford, CA to Leo and Emma. He went to Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, CA where he resided with his wife and three daughters until he retired from Hewlett Packard in the 1990s and moved to Nevada City.

He played tennis and racquetball all of his life into his 80s. He loved puttering around the yard with his transistor radio in his pocket, listening to any sports he could find. He loved traveling to beautiful places with his soulmate Joyce, or he could be found sitting in his favorite chair listening to talk radio.

He leaves three daughters Lynn (Bart), Jeannette (Jeff), Louanne (Kelton); furry daughter Sweet Pea; seven grandchildren, spouses and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind close cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by each one of us.

He is preceded in death by his beloved Joyce.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.