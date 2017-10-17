Obituary of Brian Miller

Brian Matthew Miller, 41, passed away October 7, 2017 at his home in Round Rock, Texas.

Brian was born April 3, 1976 in Kansas City, Kansas to Steven and Sandra Miller. In 1987 the family moved to Grass Valley, California where Brian attended Lyman Gilmore Middle School and Nevada Joint Union High School.

Brian was active in the Grass Valley music scene and successfully combined his passion for music with his knowledge of computers, creating, editing and recording his own music. Brian joined a local band playing keyboards and created visual media for their concerts. He also was involved in the recording and mixing of the band's music for their 3 albums. After completing his Associate of Computer Science degree at Sierra College, he worked for Emagic, which was purchased by Apple in 2002. He moved to Austin, Texas to join Apple's engineering support team for audio products.

Brian is survived by his parents, Steven and Sandra Miller of Reno, Nevada; grandmother Lois Miller of Gardner, Kansas; sister Jennifer (Cecil) Thomas of Divide, Montana; brother Michael Wilkens of Huntington Beach, California; niece Kaitlyn Miller of Bozeman, Montana and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Brian will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Memories of Brian and condolences may be left at http://www.beckchapels.com/Obituaries.