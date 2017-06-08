Obituary of Brendan P. Lewis | TheUnion.com

Brendan P. Lewis passed away at his home in Arlington, VA on Thursday, May 25, 2017. He was 49.

Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 17, 2017 at St Canice, Nevada City, CA. Burial will be shortly after in St. Patrick's Cemetery. A rosary service will be held the night before in St. Canice at 6:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.

He was born in Grass Valley. Brendan, an Eagle Scout, was raised with his two brothers, Brian and Dan, in Nevada City. Brendan attended Nevada City Elementary, Seven Hills and Nevada Union (class of 1985).

He attended the United States Air Force Academy (Class of 1989, Cadet Squadron-02).

Brendan retired from the Air Force in 2014 as a Colonel, after tours at Williams AFB (Phoenix, AZ) as a T-38 Talon instructor pilot, C-12 pilot in Osan AFB Korea (55th ALF), C-141 Starlifter Pilot at McChord AFB, WA (4th then 62nd AS), Double Masters in Astronautical and Electrical Engineering from the Navy Post Graduate School, Monterey, CA, National Reconnaissance Office, Chantilly, VA, Group Exec at Travis AFB, CA (349th OG and 312th AS), Chief of Logistics, Jerusalem Consulate, Kennedy School of Government Fellowship at Harvard University, MA, in the Office of the Joint Chief of Staff, Legislative Liaison, Pentagon, VA, and finally in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Pentagon, VA.

After the Air Force, he worked for Budget and Appropriations Affairs at U.S. Department of Defense, Pentagon, VA.

Brendan was a devoted son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

He was a man of faith. His generosity was boundless, his devotion to country expansive, his morals and virtues resolute. He was intelligent, hardworking and always there for those in need. He will be sorely missed.

Brendan is lovingly remembered by his grandmother, Helen Kelley; his father William (Rose) Lewis; his brothers Brian (Patty) and Dan (Lynn); his nephews and nieces Olivia, Sean, Aidan, Therese, Aran and Elsa; uncles Bob (Jeanne) Kelley, Kevin (Katie) Kelley; Aunt Anne (Gary) Kelley; and many cousins.

Brendan is preceded in death by his mother Sharon Wentworth (previously Lewis) and his uncle Gary Kelley.