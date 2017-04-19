Obituary of Brenda Piland | TheUnion.com

Brenda Piland passed away at her home on March 11, after a hard fought battle with cancer. She was 51 years old.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 on April 23rd, at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 Hwy. 49, Nevada City, CA.

Brenda was born at the Oakland Naval Hospital on September 25, 1965, to Jim and Linda Watzek. She lived in Pinole until she was 14 at which time she moved to the town of Washington. While living there she graduated from Nevada Union High School. In 1987 she married Ted Piland and together they had three children. Brenda went to work at the Grass Valley Post Office as a rural route mail carrier in 1997. She continued there until her illness prevented her from working any longer.

Brenda's greatest joys were her children and her grandchildren. She also enjoyed photography, the Yuba, dancing, kayaking and gardening. Visits with her sister were special times for her, even phone visits. Taking walks with her best friend, Karen Haley, always made her happy and energized. She wanted to share all the activities she enjoyed with her love, Tom Haddy. She was especially glad to go on "traveling adventures" with him. Her favorite adventure was when Tom took her to Kauai for her 50th birthday.

Brenda is survived by her sister, Bonnie and brother-in-law, Mike; her soul mate, Tom; children David, Melissa and Cory; grandchildren Trinity, Caleigh, Chase, Adalyn and Owen; father of her children, Ted; and the mothers of her grandchildren, Heather and Alyssa.

Our thanks to the many friends who said came for a visit, said prayers, called and sent cards. Our thanks also to Hospice who helped make her final days more comfortable. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice of the Foothills.

Brenda will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.