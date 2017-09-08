Obituary of Bobby D. Blackmon
September 8, 2017
Bobby D. Blackmon passed away in Visalia, CA on Sept. 7, 2017. He was 45.
He was formerly of Grass Valley, CA. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at First Jesus Name Church of Cameron Creek of Visalia, 29076 Rd 164, 93292.
Arrangements by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia.
