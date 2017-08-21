Obituary of Bill “Terry” Doub

Bill "Terry" Doub died peacefully August 3, 2017 in San Francisco with family and friends by his side. He was born July 9, 1935 in Oakland, CA, to Mary Belle Moore Doub and William Kelsey Doub, and grew up in Piedmont. His maternal great grandfather was William H. Williams, after which the town of Williams, CA was named. Starting at age 12, Bill rock climbed in the Bay area and Yosemite, as well as climbing and skiing elsewhere in the US and Canada. After Pomona College, he was drafted into the Army and stationed in Germany, where in 1959 he married his college sweetheart, Nancy Platt Carlson of Queens, NY. His studies of Chinese philosophy with a focus on Taoism took him to Stanford, where his daughter was born, Taiwan, where his son was born, and Kyoto, Japan, where the family lived three years. Bill was a professor in the East Asian Studies Department at CU-Boulder, 1970-80. In the early 1980s he worked at Eco-Cycle, helping start one of the nation's first postwar curbside recycling programs, and with Nancy for 12 years edited and published the Bulletin of Concerned Asian Scholars. From 1998 through 2015 he lived part time at the property he and Nancy bought in the Sierra foothills near Camptonville.

Throughout his life he engaged in many protests and nonviolent civil resistance actions against war and militarism, and for civil rights and the environment. Bill was proud to advocate for what was right for people and the planet. For similar causes, his daughter has been arrested some 50 times. Bill traveled through many worlds geographically, culturally, linguistically, and politically.

His three grandchildren, and their parents, were blessed with his and Nancy's helping raise them. Love, care, encouragement — all of his close family members have been beneficiaries of these qualities.

Bill is survived by his daughter Marian Doub and son-in-law Bob Thawley; son Eric Doub and daughterin- law Catherine Childs; grandchildren Aidan Thawley, and Ariel and Brian Doub; his partner 2009 – present Carolyn Mumm of Camptonville, CA; his sister-in-law Mary Bolton Doub; and many other close family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Carlson Doub in 2009 and his younger brother Phillip Moore Doub in 2015. Donations may be made in Bill's honor to either or both: The Rocky Mountain Peace & Justice Center, http://www.rmpjc.org/donate or mailing a check to RMPJC P.O. Box 1156 Boulder, CO 80306; or The Nuclear Resister, http://www.nukeresister.org/donate/ (via PayPal) or mailing a check to The Nuclear Resister, PO Box 43383 Tucson, AZ 85733. Celebrations of Life will be held in San Francisco on September 3rd and in Boulder on September 16th. For details, and for Bill's autobiography and a short film, please see http://www.WilliamCDoub.WordPress.com