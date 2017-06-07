Obituary of Beverly Jean Arbini | TheUnion.com

Beverly Jean Arbini passed away on May 22, 2017 at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab. She was 85.

A celebration of life will be held on July 2, 2017 at the Avila Beach Community Center in Avila Beach, California.

Beverly was born November 29, 1931 in San Luis Obispo to George and Mildred Lopes.

She was a lifelong learner who put her education plans on hold to marry Tony (Ambrose) Arbini and raise four daughters. She obtained a BA in Sociology from San Jose State University and enjoyed working in education. After retiring from James Lick High School, she enjoyed traveling to England, Italy and the East Coast.

Beverly was a whiz at movie trivia, an avid reader and taught all her daughters to sew. She and Tony loved attending live concerts and theater. In later years, following Tony's death, Bev moved back to San Luis Obispo and enjoyed getting together with her high school friends, including Red Hat Society outings.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Arbini of San Luis Obispo, Catherine (Paul) Arbini of Grass Valley, Joan Arbini of Redding and Janet (Filipo) Tupua of Groton, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren and five great-grandsons.

Beverely was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Carolyn Bayer; brothers, Joseph and Michael Cattaneo and granddaughter, Ana Arbini-Ponce.

