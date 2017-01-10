Obituary of Beverly Ann Gikas | TheUnion.com

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Beverly Ann Gikas on Jan. 4, 2017 in Grass Valley. She was 78.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Beverly was born on Oct. 24, 1938 to Harold Marshall Barker and Dorothy Irene Barker in Carson, California where she sang in the choir and played the piano and bass in the orchestra. After high school, she studied music at Pepperdine University.

In 1962, she met and married the loved of her life, Christopher Nicholas Gikas. Together they had two children, several successful business ventures and travelled during their retirement.

Beverly enjoyed her daily crossword puzzle, reading, knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, Nicholas Gikas and Sandra Davainis; grandchildren, Christopher Gikas, Cameron, Connor and Lexi Davainis; and her life-long friend Darlene Grenz.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Christopher Gikas.

Memorial contributions can be made to your local hospice.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.