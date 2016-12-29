Obituary of Betty Mottarella | TheUnion.com

In Loving Memory of Betty Mottarella, 89, who passed peacefully on Dec. 16 surrounded by family. Born in Lee, MA but she spent most of her life in Lompoc CA. Ten years ago she moved to Sherwood Forest, Grass Valley and recently moved to Eskaton Village. Betty retired from Lompoc Unified School District as a special education teacher’s aid, teaching English to non-English speaking children. She was dedicated and passionate about helping those who were struggling to learn English and the unfamiliar customs of our country.

She will always be remembered for her remarkable sense of fashion and style, her gourmet family dinners, her exceptional creative skill with knitting needle and sewing machine, her deep love of animals and her kindness towards others. There was always room for one more in her home, at her table and in her heart. She will be missed for her generous sweet spirit.

Her brother George O’Neill, FL. and her sister Peggy Westergard, KS, survive her. Locally, she leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Naval Commander Vic Mottarella, her sons Victor and Michael, her daughter Domenica, and her beloved cat Angelo. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Eskaton Village for their kindness and support during her final days.