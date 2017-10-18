Obituary of Betty “Marlene” Fowler (Lane)

Betty "Marlene" Fowler (Lane) slipped peacefully away from this life on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, to reunite with her husband, family and friends that she had not seen in a long time. While we will be missing her, she will be socializing, dancing, laughing and perhaps doing some cart-wheels, like she enjoyed as a child. Anyone who knew Marlene knew she was the epitome of kindness, friendliness and love. She never forgot a loved one's birthday, anniversary or special occasion, and loved attending anything her grandchildren and great grandchildren would perform in. Her calendar was always full of family get togethers, time with friends, and volunteer work. She always prepared and planned, and in fact even wrote a memoir letter to share.

Excerpt from Nothing Remarkable – A Wonderful Life by Marlene Fowler

"My twin sister and I arrived on Thanksgiving Day 1931. We moved to Grass Valley in 1933 to be close to my dad's family. Our childhood was wonderful; we attended Hennessy Elementary and Grass Valley High School. My first job was at the Bluebird Cafe and I later worked at a jewelry store on Mill Street. I met my husband, Don, on a blind date. He was a student at UC Berkeley and I was a sophomore in High School. We became engaged and had a double wedding with my twin sister in October of 1950. Don was working for his parents at B&C when he was drafted. We moved to Toele, Utah, where our oldest son, Greg, was born. We moved back to Grass Valley and in 1954 we had our second son, Gary; and in 1959 our son, Scott, both were born in the Old Jones Hospital. I was very involved with the United Methodist Church, and met many of my lifelong friends there. I taught Sunday school and was chairman or the GV UMC. When the boys were in school I took up golf and played with the ladies at the Nevada County Country Club. Don was a volunteer fireman with the Gold Flat Fire Department and I was a member of the auxiliary and eventually became president. I was a room mother and Cub Scout leader, chairman of Gold Country Meals, a member of the Jayceettes, Travel club, Fidelis and Mizpah Circle, and Golden Empire Pamper Parlor. I had to give up golf, too many other meetings! My sons got married and started families, and Don and I decided it was good time to start traveling! In 2003 Don passed, I still miss him everyday. Our family continues to grow, I guess that's our claim to fame, the size our family has grown, who would have thought?! I am so thankful for my family and all of my dear friends through the years, what a blessing you have been."

Marlene is survived by her twin sister, Laurie Lile; her older sister Connie McKee; her brother in law, Charles; her three sons, Greg (Conni), Gary (Arlene) and Scott (Valerie); her grandchildren Brad (Alana); Erin Maddock (Scott); Ryan (Jen); Jeffrey (Brandi); Cory; Lorin (Kristy); Clayton (Natalee); Robert; Christopher (Kandice); Korin Fowler-Hill (Jeffrey); Jeffery (Michelle); Love; Ginger; Josiah; Jeshua (Neysa); Grace; and great-grandchildren Macey; Molly; Jack Maddock; Morgan; Lucy Maddock; Wyatt; Wendy; Joshua; Eli Maddock; Ethan; Anna; Jude; Caitlin; Sienna; Nathen; CJ; Dustin; Carlee; Brighton; Stella; Lincoln; Kalliana Hill; Angeleigh Hill; Ires; Johannah; Andrew; Joshua; Ava; Gabriel; Phoenix Hill; Willow; Ariana; Paisley; Henry; Elias; and Oliver; as well as her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don; her Mother and Father, Mildred and Lauren Lane; her brother Richard Lane (Nita); and her sister in law Shirley Cooper (George). Services to be held at Grass Valley United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, with a reception at the Grass Valley Elk's Lodge immediately after.

Marlene would appreciate all of your well wishes on her new adventure, and we ask that you spend some time with your children, grandchildren, and other loved ones and toast to enduring friendships, lifelong and beyond. That is what she would wish for you.

The family would like to thank her Doctors, Dr. Neva Monigatti-Lake, Dr. Spin, the ladies at Quest who always had a smile for us, the best caregivers ever, and Hospice of The Foothills.

"The Lord watch between me and thee, while we are absent one from another." -Genesis 31:49