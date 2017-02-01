Obituary of Betty Lyford | TheUnion.com

Betty Parsons Lyford passed away peacefully in Santa Monica, CA, on Jan. 27, 2017, surrounded by love. She had been battling ovarian cancer. She was 89.

Betty Parsons Lyford was born March 11, 1927, in Long Beach, California, and grew up in Caldwell, Kansas. She graduated with a degree in English from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, where she met her husband Reid Lyford, a professor of aeronautical engineering.

On June 17, 1947 Betty and Reid were married at Danforth Chapel on the college campus. They were married for 68 years, until his death on July 21, 2015.

In 1950, the Lyfords moved to Los Angeles, where they raised five children.

Betty was a homemaker until her children were older, then she worked as a gift store manager and a computer operator before retiring with her husband to Lake Wildwood, California. She later lived at Sierra View Manor in Grass Valley, California.

She spent the last seven months of her life in Southern California with her daughter.

Betty enjoyed golf, playing cards, watching television, reading and computer games. Family and friends will always remember her sense of humor and optimistic nature.

Betty is survived by her son Gordon (Nancy), of O’Brien, Oregon; son Keith (Cindy), of Roseville, California; son Kirk (Lisa), of Lake Wildwood, California.; daughter Beth (Bruce) Christie of Shelter Cove, California; daughter Kathy Lyford of Inglewood, California; and granddaughters Celeste Christie, Jennifer Christie, Cheney Lyford and Sienna Lyford.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UCLA’s Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation.

A private family service will be held at a later date.