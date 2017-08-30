Obituary of Betty Lou Scurr

Betty Lou Scurr passed away on August 28, 2017 at Mountain View Care Home, where she was a resident for one year and eight months and received excellent care. Her daughter and granddaughter were at her side until the end. She was 87 years, eight months and four days.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Grass Valley. A reception for family and friends will take place immediately following at the LDS Church in Nevada City.

Betty was born December 24, 1929 in Park City, Utah to George and Mary Brakey. She moved with her family to Grass Valley in 1943. She graduated from Grass Valley High School with the class of 1947. She married Albert Wesley Scurr in Reno on July 4, 1947. She worked at Lake Olympia Park and the Del Oro Theater prior to working for Bank of America in Grass Valley and the Glenbrook Branch for 33 years, retiring in 1988.

She was active in the Square Knot square dancing club for many years. She was an avid camper, spending much time at her Jackson Meadow property with family and friends. She especially enjoyed camping with her grandkids. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she spent many of her years as a librarian.

Betty will be missed by family and friends and especially by her daughter, granddaughter and renegade son-in-law.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Terry) Mayfield of Grass Valley; brother, George (Janeen) Brakey of Penn Valley; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Wesley Scurr; son, 1st Lt. Kenneth Wesley Scurr; and her sister, Jean Cummins.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.