Obituary of Betty L. Stuart | TheUnion.com

Betty L. Stuart passed away on April 18, 2017 in her home of 58 years in North San Juan. She was 90.

Graveside services will be held at noon on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the North San Juan Catholic Cemetery. Immediately following, there will be a potluck celebration at the North San Juan Fire Hall.

Betty was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on July 18, 1926 to Demetrio and Jubita Consas.

As a young adult, Betty was running her parents' business, "Frankie's Drive-in" and later worked at the pineapple canneries. In Hawaii, she met her husband of 37 years, Richard L. Stuart, and together they moved to his hometown of North San Juan.

Betty was always active. She also worked as an assistant cook for CDF, as a domestic engineer at Babe's (now known as Bigley's) and held many other jobs and interests. But her main concern and love was for her husband, nine children, family and friends. She was known for her generous heart and was loved by all. She made everyone feel welcomed and her home will be remembered by many as a place full of laughter, family and friends. Betty loved the art of hula dancing. Betty and her daughters' hula troop, O'hana, performed at many social events, including the many luau's held at her home. Her performance of Ala'Moana Annie was a favorite of many. She brought her Hawaiian style here to the mainland and loved to share the spirit of O'hana.

With her first husband, Betty had four children; Jacob, Lorraine, Priscilla and Wally. With her second husband, Richard, she had five children; Barbara, Clayton, Donna, Rosalie and Virginia. She was a grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother to 75 children and counting! We love you, Betty, Mom, Grandma. It was a pleasure and honor to know you. May the spirit and love you showed to us continue on for generations to come. Aloha.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.