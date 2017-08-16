Obituary of Beryl Anton Sahl

We lost our mom, Beryl Anton Sahl. She passed away on August 10, 2017 in Grass Valley, California.

She was born to Ellis Stanley and Kathleen Anton in the seaside resort of Llandudno, North Wales, UK on December 18, 1926. She was the youngest and only surviving of four children: Lily, Josie, Stan and Beryl.

She went to school in North Wales and grew up in a time of war and rations. She married the love of her life, Frederick Sahl, in August 1945. It was always a family joke that they met in a wartime blackout. We would tease that Mom wanted to travel and Dad wanted a souvenir.

Mom was a war bride, traveling 6,000 miles from her family, friends and way of life to become an American wife and citizen. As a war bride, she came to America with hundreds of other women. They sailed into New York and she then boarded a train to Oakland, California where she was greeted by her in-laws, Lucille and Fred Sahl. They brought her to Grass Valley, which would be her home for the next 72 years.

She loved her life in California, where she had two daughters, Christine and Catherine. She was a homemaker and active in the Jayceettes, Phi Epsilon Phi Lambda Sorority, Job's Daughters, Alta-Oaks-Sunset Fire Auxiliary, the Local Bowling League and American Legion. She became a U.S. citizen in 1954 and loved her adopted country as her own.

Beryl was full of life but suffered a tragedy in 1989 when her husband, Fred, died in a car accident. But she was a survivor and recovered from her injuries and was able to spend many happy years with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mom always entertained her family with silly songs, poems and Welsh ditties. She was loved by all who knew her. We will miss her songs, smile and wonderful sense of humor. We were blessed.

She is survived by her daughters Christine (Ted) Shelton, Cathy (Nick) Whittlesey; grandchildren Stacy Shelton, Fred (Pam) Shelton, Nicholas (Ragen) Whittlesey Jr., Beth Whittlesey and Katie (Tom) Alling; great-grandchildren Nicholas III, Marin Whittlesey, Lindsey Alling, Audrey Beryl, Henrick Shelton and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held on August 22, 2017 at the Cherokee cemetery in North San Juan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.