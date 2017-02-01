Obituary of Bertram Howell Hiscock | TheUnion.com

Bertram Howell Hiscock died unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2017. He was 34.

Bert was born in Norfolk, Virginia on Sept. 8, 1982. He graduated from UC Berkeley with a BA in English in 2004. Although Bert struggled with mental illness for the last 13 years of his life, much of this time, he was well. Bert lived in several neighborhoods throughout Berkeley, Oakland, and Richmond, was at various times an active Masters student at the Graduate Theological Seminary, and worked as a mentor, educator, and child-care provider, amongst several other jobs.

Bert was consummately intelligent, deeply empathetic, and always brave. He was a formidable basketball player and an accomplished singer and instrumentalist. He simply and unpretentiously enjoyed listening to music, eating food (especially Mexican and Indian), and being in the company of others. He rejected the mentality and politics of fear, other-ing, and of turning up one’s nose at the elemental pleasures of life. He loved his family deeply, and we (how hard it is to use the past tense!) loved him.

Bert is survived by his father Sherrick Hiscock; his mother Judith Messenger; his sister Rachel Vixie; and his brothers Jared and Vincent Hiscock.

Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Berkeley Seventh-day Adventist Church; Pastor Ron Pickell will officiate. Condolences may be sent to the Berkeley SDA Church at 2236 Parker St, Berkeley, California.