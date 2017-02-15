Obituary of Bernice Ann McLeod | TheUnion.com

Bernice Ann McLeod passed away on Feb. 11, 2017. She was 80.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Grass Valley.

Bernice was born in Grass Valley in 1936 to Laverne Massafra. In 1949, she met her husband, Don McLeod and they were together for 65 years; 62 years married. She retired from the post office after more than 25 years of service.

She loved her family and bible. She was an expert bowler and pool player. She played local leagues for years. She pitched a 1-0 no hitter with 16 strikeouts and drove in the only run against Yuba City in 1953.

Thank you for everything. We will always honor you. You touched so many with your love and forgiveness. You will be missed by all!! Love, your family.

Bernice is survived by her children, Debi McDaniel of Allegany, Don McLeod of Las Vegas and Dan McLeod of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Laverne Massafra; sister, Gene Nichols; and husband, Donald William McLeod.

