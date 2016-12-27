Obituary of Benjamin E Furtado | TheUnion.com

Benjamin Furtado

Benjamin E. Furtado passed away on Dec. 11, 2016. He was 70.

Ben was born in Honolulu, HI where he was raised by his grandmother from the age of 5 to 16. He then moved to Santa Clara, CA at which time he worked for Stickney’s Fine Restaurants as a warehouse purchasing manager for 17 years. In 1980 Ben and his family moved to Lake Wildwood where they lived for 36 years, while he worked at Grass Valley Group as a procurement specialist for 26 years.

In July 2016 Ben and Carol then moved to Rocklin, CA. He was always dedicated to the youth and community of Penn Valley and Nevada County. Ben’s passion for the game of baseball showed as a coach for the Penn Valley Area Little League for 15 years and the local women’s softball league. Ben also enjoyed playing softball and was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants. Ben found joy in volunteering his time with the Roots and Wings Educational Foundation of the Pleasant Valley School District as well as serving as a trustee on the school board, delivering meals for the non-profit program Meals on Wheels and assisting the St. Patrick’s Church Community Meal program. He loved working in the yard, camping, traveling, visiting the coast but especially spending time being a Dad to his son Ben, a father-in-law to Ben’s wife Candace, a Papa to his two grandsons Brady and Jaxson, and beloved husband to Carol for 43 years.

Ben was a dear friend to many and loving man to his three brothers, two sisters, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and God son.

Ben was a long standing member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with a strong devotion to his faith. We will miss his sense of humor and his ways of making people laugh. His spirit will live on in our hearts and forever rest in peace.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 with a Rosary prior at 12:15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.