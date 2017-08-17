Obituary of Beloved Mary Elaine (Casci) Najolia

Beloved Mary Elaine (Casci) Najolia was also known as Mary Berry resided in Carmichael, CA where she passed away peacefully at the age of 69 on August 10, 2017.

Mary was born at Miners Hospital in Nevada City on August 19, 1947 to the parents of the late Aldo Valentine Casci & Jeanette Pauline (Gallino) Casci. Mary graduated from High School in 1965 and attended flight attendant school in Kansas City. Mary moved back to Nevada City and went to work for the Nevada County Assessors Department. In 1967 Mary accepted a position with the FBI in San Francisco. While in San Francisco she met the love of her life Joseph Rouil Najolia. Mary and Joe were soon married in 1968 at St Canice Catholic Church, Nevada City. Within the year Mary and Joe moved to New Orleans, Louisiana where Joe was born and raised. They both went to work for Avondale Shipyards. After a year and a half Mary felt California calling her back and convinced Joe to move back to Sacramento. They began to start their family with the birth announcement of Jennifer Marie Najolia. Now back in California, Mary obtained a job with Mercy San Juan Hospital. In 1983 Joe and Mary felt the entrepreneur spirit calling and purchased the restoration franchise, SERVPRO® of Citrus Heights, Roseville & Carmichael. In 1987 her husband of 19 years passed away. Mary soon decided to quit her current position at Mercy San Juan and began running Servpro. Mary ran the company for 30 years after his passing.

Surviving loved ones; Son and Daughter Jennifer and Rob Carpenter and the joys of her life, granddaughters Ella & Ava Carpenter, Brothers and Sister Linda(Casci) Guess, John Casci, Jim Casci and Sister in Law Joann Najolia. Preceded in death by her Husband, Joseph Rouil Najolia, her parents Aldo Valentine Casci & Jeanette (Gallino) Casci, Brother in Law Peter Guess and Brother in Law Frank Najolia Jr. Mary, (Nonnie) loved spending every spare minute with her granddaughters. She was delighted to teach or show her girls anything and everything. She enjoyed picking fresh blueberries & blackberries from her garden, baking, decorating cookies & snuggling with Ella & Ava. She wrote a children's book for her granddaughters and is currently awaiting publishing. Oh and she could make the best lemon meringue pie. Mary was a successful business owner for over 34 years in the Sacramento region. She was well known in the restoration industry for her companionate gentle nature and understood her client's needs. As well, Mary cared deeply for all that worked for her over the years.

The Holy Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. August 24, 2017 at Mt Vernon Mortuary, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, Ca 95628. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2107 at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 4123 Robertson Ave, Sacramento, Ca 95821 In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Mary's memory to: American Heart Association 2007 O Street, Sacramento, Ca 95811 C/o: Mary Elaine Casci Najolia