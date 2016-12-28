Obituary of Barbara LaVina Ozburn | TheUnion.com

Barbara LaVina Ozburn died peacefully on Dec. 17, 2016. She was 89.

Barbara was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on Dec. 27, 1926, to Lester and Alice Pinnell. Although she had only one sibling, her younger brother Jim, her early years were spent surrounded by a loving extended family of Pinnells and Gosneys, with whom she maintained lifelong relationships.

On June 29, 1946, Barbara married her one great love, Charles MacBrayer Ozburn, after his return from the Pacific and WWII. Mac and Barbara made their lives together, started a family and eventually followed Mac’s career to Los Altos, California. Mac passed in 1977. Barbara’s dedication to the United Methodist Church and its good works became even more important after Mac’s death; she invested a great deal of her time and energy as a leader among the laity, including a passion for choral singing, to which she brought a lovely soprano voice. Barbara especially identified with the Asbury UMC in Prairie Village KS and the Sierra Pines UMC in Grass Valley CA. She was also a lifelong sister in PEO, rising to leadership positions in the state-level organizational structure of that philanthropic organization. But despite the energy she invested in those worthy endeavors, Barbara was always primarily the loving and devoted mother of three children: Marcia (Steve), Cynthia (Jeff) and Philip (Margaret).

More than anything, though, Barbara loved her grandchildren, Brian, Sara and Jay and more recently, her great-grandsons Ansel and Conner. She will be missed.

Please contribute to your favorite charity in Barbara’s name. She would like that.