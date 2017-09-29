Obituary of Barbara Joan Houser (Joanie)

Barbara Joan Houser (Joanie), a life-long native Californian passed on September 6, 2017, in Roseville, CA after complications from the flu.

Barbara Joan Houser (Joanie) was born April 10, 1939 in Santa Monica, CA.

Growing up in Santa Monica's Pacific Palisades neighborhood she enjoyed the beach, going to Los Angeles to see live music and being in the garden. She was happiest in her garden, tending to her roses and irises or shopping at the nursery. She was known, as a child, to steal the loveliest blooms in the neighborhood for herself and she may have poached a few as an adult too.

She met Robert W. Houser in 1954 and married soon after. Together they had many adventures traveling from Mexico to Canada. They loved motorcycle rides, boating, entertaining the Houser clan and taking care of their four children. She spent countless hours taking us to and from practice, swim meets and football games. After our Father passed she moved from Grass Valley to Sacramento. She worked at the West Sacramento Public Storage for eleven years. Her tenets all loved her and to show their appreciation they would bring her fruit and veggies from their gardens and other tokens of appreciation.

She is survived by three children Ken, Rick and Kristine; five grandsons Noah, Kristopher, Matt, Kurt and Carl; her dearest friends Shirley and Janey as well as Houser sisters Ann and Charlotte.

Joanie was a special lady with a wicked sense of humor, a huge heart and a tender spot for all animals. Please join me in sending her off with thoughts of love and joy.