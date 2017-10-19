Obituary of Barbara E. Shively

Barbara E. Shively passed away unexpectedly at home on October 13, 2017. She was 76. Barbara was born in Red Deer, Alberta Canada on June 14, 1941. She was adopted August 18, 1941 by Henry and Ella Schmierer. Barbara was their only child. They lived in San Leandro, CA., where she graduated from San Leandro high School on June 11, 1959.

Barbara married Bruce Richie and had four children and later divorced. She met Rollin W. Shively and fell in love. They were married at the Heart of Reno, in Reno, NV on July 23, 1976 and later had two children together. They left Hayward, CA, and moved to Grass Valley, CA, in 1985.

Barbara donated to many charities. She worked at the Grass Valley Kmart for 21 years. She passed away two weeks after retiring from Kmart. Barbara was very hardworking and devoted to her family and friends. She loved the simple things in life.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 41 years, Rollin; her six children, Mark, Rhonda, Tina, Kevin, Monique and Rollin; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 11 a.m., on October 23, 2017 at Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors, (530-742-2473) 629 D Street, Marysville, CA 95901. Following at Sutter Cemetery District 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, CA 95982 (530-755-0346). A reception will follow at Marysville art Club, 420 10th Street in Marysville, CA 95901.