Obituary of Arthur William Leitherer, Sr.

Arthur William Leitherer, Sr., known to his friends and family as "Luke," passed away peacefully on November 2, 2017 in Grass Valley. He was 80.

He was born November 7, 1936 in Park Ridge, Illinois to Arthur Eugene Leitherer and Ruth Teresa Klingenmaier. Luke was a graduate from Maine Township High School, he was a Korean War veteran, who served at the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corp as an air traffic controller from 1955-1959. He held a master's degree in business management, was an inventor, engineer, designer of missile guidance systems, scientist, philosopher, business owner and mentor to many.

Luke appreciated spending time with his fellow Marines from the Gold Country Detachment #885 Grass Valley Marine Corp League while being a member and holding the office of JAG. He loved to travel with his beloved wife Mary, where they enjoyed visiting many faraway and exotic destinations. He was disciplined in the martial arts of Karate, Tae Kwon Do, Jujitsu and Tai Chi. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, philosophy, mathematics, writing, theological discussions, researching and solving complex problems.

Luke was a man of great and unequaled integrity, wisdom, intelligence, generosity, courage and love. His larger-than-life presence will be deeply missed.

He is survived by brothers, Jerry, Philip and Thomas; sisters, Bette Mae Bobzien and Cheri Sue O'Laverty; children, Cary Jo (Tim) Harrington, Trudi (Tim) Dick, Earl (Rhonda) Leitherer, Jerald (Leslie) Leitherer, Arthur (Carolyn) Leitherer, Elizabeth (Mike) Eelkema; his current and beloved wife Mary; 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife of over 50 years, Shirley Ann.

Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, November 22 for family and friends at Hooper and Weaver, 459 Hollow Way in Nevada City. A reception will follow immediately after at the Veterans Memorial Building, 225 South Auburn St., Grass Valley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gold Country Detachment #885 Grass Valley Marine Corp League, 225 South Auburn St., Grass Valley, CA 95945 or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society (lls.org).

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.