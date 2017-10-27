Obituary of Arthur Norman Thayer

Arthur Norman Thayer, a long-time Nevada County resident, died on October 24, 2017. He was 88. He passed away at home while working in the yard he loved.

Art served in the US Army as a special agent in counter intelligence. He then launched a career in public education, advancing from teacher to principal to superintendent of schools. Eventually, he became Assistant Executive Director for the Association of California School Administrators, which advocates for excellence in public education across the state. Art retired in 1985 and started his own consulting firm after relocating to Grass Valley. His company, School Facilities Planning & Management (SFP&M), specialized in projects related to the development of new schools, as well as school expansions and improvements. Together, he and the SFP&M team worked with 375 schools districts in California and put more than 1.6 million students into new or modernized classrooms.

He is survived by his wife Diane; son Mike; daughters Susan and Lyn; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren, and many more family members and friends. Art will be remembered by his family for his sense of humor and big heart at a private service.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.