Obituary of Art Gail | TheUnion.com

Art Gail was called home on Jan. 19, 2017 where he now sings in the heavenly choir!

He was born Jan. 26, 1957 to Arthur and Ernelyn Gail in Long Beach, Calif. He grew up in Whittier, Calif. where he was very active in church youth groups, and worked for Polly’s Pies for 20 years.

Art moved to the Grass Valley area 20 years ago. He worked at Spring Hill Manor where he met and married the love of his life, Dolly. He was thrilled to become an instant step-dad and grandpa.

Art was a member of Twin Cities Church where he loved to sing in the choir. Art will be fondly remembered for his positive outlook and his easy going manner. He was always eager to please and quick to smile. He lived well and loved well, and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his mother Ernelyn Carpenter; wife Dolly Gail; sisters, Lynda (David), Karen (Robert); brother Jeffrey (Pamela); four daughters; 15 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Arthur; step-father Ernie; nephew Nolan and wife Madison Gail.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Twin Cities Church.

Donations may be made to twin cities church.