Obituary of Anthony Ronald Burns

Anthony Ronald Burns, "our beloved Tony," was taken to be with his Lord on August 4, 2017. Tony was born in Torrance, California on May 3, 1967 to Ronald Burns and Charlene K.B. Hogan. He is father to his beloved son Alexander Anthony Burns and loving brother to Todd R. Burns, grandson to June R. Bjerke, "Grandma B" of Arizona; and uncle to his two nieces, Alicia Burns Brandau (Lucas) and Cassandra Burns Wesley (Andre). A nephew to numerous aunts and uncles and a cousin to a family of all boys, you can imagine all the mischievous deeds over the years.

As a young man, Tony proudly served in the United States Army and saw much of the country. He was a gifted artist and woodworker, loved being in the kitchen baking his sourdough bread and fudge, and tending to his garden watching it grow. His love of animals guided him to work on a large cattle ranch in Petaluma and locally a well-known horse ranch. His favorite place was listening to his music in the wide open spaces – a cowboy at heart always. Anthony (as he later took his given name) was a man of many gifts, his deepest was always helping his friends.

We are blessed to have had you for the short time you were ours beloved. Our Lord has his awesome angel. We will forever hold you in our hearts, our rock, our center. "To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die." — Anonymous Remembered in love always. A remembrance of Tony with his family and family friends will be held at a later date.

