Obituary of Anne Olt | TheUnion.com

Anne Olt, our beloved friend, organic food warrior, spiritual seeker, alternative healer, organic gardener, hiker, adventurer, animal lover, environmentalist and all around beautiful person passed on to the other side Jan. 6, 2017 from metastatic lung cancer. She was very private about her condition and sought to heal herself for many years with whole foods as well as necessary medical interventions. She was surrounded by the loving companionship of Brandy Reaves, Ave Guevara, Marza Millar, and Kimberly Bass.

She was born on Sept. 18, 1962.

She lived and worked in Nevada County for over 25 years. She was an expert in the organic industry starting with Mountain Peoples and ending at Desert Essence. She was a friend to many here in this community and helped many people bring their products to the market place.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Anne at 2 p.m. on March 4, 2017, in Grass Valley at the Center of Love and Light. If you are interested in attending (and want directions), please email Itara at to.itara@gmail.com or Rose at cozroz8750@gmail.com.