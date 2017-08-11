Obituary of Anita M. Mabey | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Anita M. Mabey
August 11, 2017
Anita M. Mabey passed away on August 3, 2017.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her three children, Damon Costa, Glen Costa and Sandra Copher; four grandchildren, whom she adored; Mitchell, Rielly, Cheyenne and Ryan; two sisters, Nancy and Joyce and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
