Obituary of Anita M. Mabey | TheUnion.com

Anita M. Mabey passed away on August 3, 2017.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her three children, Damon Costa, Glen Costa and Sandra Copher; four grandchildren, whom she adored; Mitchell, Rielly, Cheyenne and Ryan; two sisters, Nancy and Joyce and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.