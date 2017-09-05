Obituary of Alvina Batchelder

Alvina Batchelder, longtime resident of Nevada City and Grass Valley, passed away in Davis, CA on August 23, 2017.

She leaves behind 3 daughters, Lee Ann (Michael) Gallagher, Susan (Terry) Eager and Meredith Eades; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Horace J. Batchelder, in 2010.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.