Obituary of Allene Yvonne Tucker

Allene Yvonne Tucker slipped out of this world the morning of July 6, 2017, after a long and eventful life. She had been in declining health for the past year and was lovingly cared for at home in Grass Valley by her daughter Lisa.

She was colorful, unique, loving and very funny.

As a young woman, she sang in nightclubs in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. She had a lovely voice.

Allene made friends wherever she went and hugs were always available. She had over many years collected snoopy memorabilia and had an enormous collection at the time of her death.

Allene endured her lifelong struggle with bipolar disorder with grace and humor and kept her family together despite her problems. Although she has no formal education, she applied to Laney College of Nursing and graduated with honors as an LVN; working in Woodland at Aldersons and later in Davis at Sierra Hospital. Her patients and coworkers loved her.

The greatest gift she gave her daughters (and the world) was unconditional love. She was especially close to her father, Allen White, after whom she was named.

She is survived by her daughters; Lisa Guilbault and Anna-Marie Tucker-Schwab; grandsons Adrian Tucker and Gavin Tucker-Boutlet; great-granddaughter Demitri Jorgensen; as well as a host of friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Allen White and Ann Sanger; stepfather Bud Sanger and beloved son-in-law Jeff Schwab.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to "Helping Hands" of Penn Valley (thank you Sharon!).

There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday August 27 at Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 17645 Penn Valley Drive. Please come and share an Allene story.

A special thanks to Jan Windz, P.A. from Dr. Gullip Gill's practice for many years of help and kindness. We would like to thank Chris, Hailey, Star, Stacy and Matt for their loving efforts on mom's behalf. Any questions, please call Lisa Guilbault at 530 274-2472.