Obituary of Alice Thornton | TheUnion.com

Our mother, Alice Thornton passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2017. She was 92.

This will give a short summary of her life, but in no way comes close to touching on the miraculous woman she was. Mom was born in Sonora, California on Sept. 13, 1924 and moved to Nevada City when she was two. She attended Nevada City High School and continued at Mt. St. Mary’s business school. She moved to Sacramento where she met her love Jack Thornton at Mather Air Force Base outside Sacramento, where Jack was stationed. They were married on July 7, 1950. During her “tour” as a military wife, she raised three children, each of which was born in a different state. She packed up and moved wherever our father was stationed. After spending years as a military wife, they retired in Nevada City in 1971. She went to work at the Bon Allure dress store on Mill Street and helped cloth many a woman in town. Mom was a golfer and a member of the Nevada County Country Club where she and Jack spend many hours.

We have lived in many places growing up and known many people. We can say that we have never met anyone we respected and admired more than our mother, Alice. She was a strong and wonderful woman. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children; Terri Casci and Paul Thornton, grandchildren; Shannon Casci Hall, Shaun Hansen, Sara Thornton, Anna Thornton and Jason Cobbe; as well as her two great grandchildren Connor Hansen and Lilyanne Hansen.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack and daughter Jill Cobbe.

Private funeral services are pending.