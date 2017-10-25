Obituary of Adama Wise

Adama Wise passed away at her home in Grass Valley on October 1, 2017. She was born in San Jose, CA on January 21, 1952 to George and Dorothy (Steel) Wise.

Miss Wise was employed as a Psych Tech at Napa State Hospital, she was also a Peer Supporter at Spirit Peer Empowerment Center. Her hobbies included making soap, cooking for her friends, poetry and playing the cello.

She is survived by her sister Joey (Rich) McCutchan of Fresh Water, CA; brother Tom Wise of Monterey, CA; nephews Calder and Ryan and their families of Arcata, CA and her beloved dog Bolt. Friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life at 3:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Spirit Center, 276 Gates Place, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Memorial contributions may be made to Sammie's Friends. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.