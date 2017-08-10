Obituary Melinda Peyret | TheUnion.com

Melinda Peyret began her new journey on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in the comfort of her own home.

Melinda was born on October 8, 1958, in Grass Valley, CA. She was a loved colleague, daughter, mother and grandmother.

Melinda is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Marrett; son-in-law, Ryan Marrett; her two grandsons, Damien and River; her three granddaughters, Alexandria, Addison and Ella; her two brothers, Doug and Roger; her father Gene; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

The burial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on August 12, 2017 at Sierra Memorial Lawn, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA 95959 on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.