Obituary for Attilio “Ott” Molinari | TheUnion.com

Attilio “Ott” Molinari, a long-time resident of Nevada City, passed away on Jan. 12, 2017, just days before his 96th birthday, and after a three year struggle with dementia.

Ott, born in Italy, was brought to San Bruno, California by his parents as an infant, and remained until serving in WWII aboard a US Navy carrier in the South Pacific. Ott returned from war to marry Florrie Carlsen, and began working for Healy Tibbets Construction Company. In 1977, after a long career as a heavy equipment maintenance supervisor for Healys, Ott and Florrie moved to their home in Nevada City where they happily lived for almost 37 years. During those years Ott thrived in his retirement by duck hunting, fishing, golfing, gambling in Reno and fixing or inventing anything mechanical.

In 2014, Ott and Florrie began a new life in Florida, near their son, Michael. Ott, a loving husband, father, and friend to many is survived by his wife of 69 years, Florrie; son Michael, both of Melbourne, Florida; his brother, Andy, of Millbrae, California; and nephew, David Molinari of Laguna Hills, California. Ott will be missed.

Keep a good thought in your heart for him.