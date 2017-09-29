Obituary Clarence “Curly” Chisum

Clarence "Curly" Chisum passed away on Sept. 7, 2017 in Grass Valley after having lived 12 years in Forest Springs Mobile Home Park, Atria, and finally at Springhill Manor. He was 96.

Family services were held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Grass Valley on September 16.

He was born and raised by Anna Chisum-Russell and Ray Russell in Oklahoma City, OK where he lived when he married his wife of 63 years, Mary Louis Hudgins, after high school and joined the Air Force in 1942. He was so proud to get his wings. They worked together in the military and enjoyed traveling and making new friends.

Dad left the Air Force to work for Honeywell as an engineer and field rep and worked in the aerospace and defense industry before going into real estate where he and his wife worked again as a team. Throughout his life he loved to go camping and hiking in national parks. His favorite was Yosemite for family vacations. In New Mexico he enjoyed Native American festivals of music, dances, and handmade jewelry. Curly found joy in gardening and his specialty was growing tomatoes. He read biographies and history and his favorite pastimes were airplanes and autos.

After retiring to Grass Valley to be closer to family, he lost his wife, but found a new interest in art and took painting lessons from artist and neighbor, Wayne Russell. He won ribbons at county fairs for his watercolors of the southwest and attended local horse and dog shows. Then Dad adopted a Sheltie dog "Lady" who became his best buddy and walking partner; a pet to love and care for was the best therapy of all.

Curly had enormous strength of mind and body to live such a long life. He had a great spirit and love of nature and animals that he inherited from his Cherokee grandfather. He was his role model — a hard honest worker, independent, determined and always adventurous. He passes his heritage and values on to his daughter and grandsons who were his true gifts of love.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Lynn (David) Franc of Grass Valley; grandson Benjamin L. (Anamarie) Franc; and great grandsons, Geoffrey and Matthew Franc, all of San Francisco.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Chisum in 2005, and his brother Tex Chisum in 1999.

Memorial contributions may be sent to his favorite charities, St. Joseph Indian School, or the ASPCA.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.