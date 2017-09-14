Obituary Billie Sue Miller

Billie Sue Miller (born Fowler) died in her home on September 11, 2017 in Lake Wildwood, CA following a several-month struggle with pancreatic cancer. She was 77.

Billie was born on March 11, 1940 in Mount Ida, AR to her parents William Edgar and Ruby Belle (Johnson). Her family moved to California when she was young to remain near family. As the oldest sister, she helped raise her two younger brothers and younger sister while her mother, a single mom, worked outside the home.

Billie worked hard to put herself through college, graduating from Chico State in 1962 with a degree in elementary education. She was the first in her family to receive a bachelor's degree. She constantly looked for opportunities to learn and grow because she was a lifelong learner. She taught elementary school for over 30 years in northern California. She was well-loved by her students and colleagues, remaining in touch with them well into her retired life.

Billie joined the Mormon Church during college and remained a faithful member the duration of her life. She brightened many lives by sharing her talents and serving.

She married Robert Inglerock in 1963, with whom she had two daughters, Mary Elizabeth (Hardy) and LaRobyn (McCombs). She was an attentive mother with wise advice and great sayings. She never missed an opportunity to teach them life lessons.

Billie married Ostler Hugo Jenkins in 1975. They treasured many happy years together until his death in 1994.

Following his passing, Billie married David Keith Miller in 1997. She was a wonderful influence to Keith's five children and 13 grandchildren. Keith and Billie had many common interests and enjoyed 20 years together.

We will miss our Grandma Billie immensely. As her grandchildren, we will miss lunches out to eat, shopping trips, Rumikub games, trips to Tahoe and meaningful chats. We will miss fun holiday traditions and homemade pillow cases. We will always remember her as someone who had enough time for everyone, who remembered small details about people, and who went out of her way to make others feel good about themselves. She was a special lady, loved by many. Her absence will always be noticed.

The funeral services for Billie will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the LDS church located at 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA.