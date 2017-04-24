No fireworks for Nevada City’s birthday? | TheUnion.com

Nevada City council members will discuss a possible fireworks ban at their meeting on Wednesday, one week after the city celebrated its 161st birthday.

Both Nevada County and Grass Valley already have ordinances banning fireworks, and Nevada City may follow suit in order to maintain a fire safe community.

The council will also update its ordinance regulating the consumption of alcoholic beverages downtown.

The current ordinance allows alcoholic beverages at city-sponsored events, but the council may update that to include chamber-sponsored events, too, including the Constitution Day Concert and Parade, Victorian Christmas, and the Mardi Gras Street Faire & Parade.

"There's been a long-standing practice of allowing alcohol at some downtown events and we're making sure that the city's code is consistent with those expectations," said City Manager Mark Prestwich.

