NID responds to discoloration in Nevada City’s Deer Creek | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Irrigation District responded immediately to reports of a milky, yellowish color flowing in Deer Creek in Nevada City Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release by Nevada Irrigation District, the discoloration appears to be caused by a landslide along a tributary flowing into Deer Creek from a nearby property.

Early testing shows the discoloration is due to an inflow of sediment. NID is committed to ensuring a safe water supply source, and has suspended water diversions from Deer Creek while investigating the source of the discoloration.

The yellow color reduced dramatically overnight, further supporting the conclusion that the likely culprit is a minor landslide. Nearby canals and other areas of Deer Creek have been investigated and determined to be clear. There has been no compromise to NID facilities or to water quality.

NID is conducting comprehensive water quality testing and is waiting on the results before returning to the Deer Creek water supply.